FREE MATCHES: John Cena Faces Daniel Bryan, Great Khali Battles Batista And Kane, More

WWE has uploaded a series of free matches to its YouTube channel today with former matches from SummerSlam and other shows, with the likes of Batista and John Cena featured.

The first full match comes from a previous WWE SummerSlam event and is a major match as Daniel Bryan and John Cena compete for the WWE Championship in what is a tremendous match.

As well as that there is a full match from Finn Balor’s early run on the main roster as he competes against Roman Reigns on WWE Raw.

Finally, there is also a full match from a previous Great American Bash event as The Great Khali competes in a triple threat match against Batista and Kane in what is truly a battle of the big men.