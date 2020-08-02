WWE has uploaded a set of new matches on its own YouTube channel, with several major matches featuring the likes of John Cena and The Usos.

First up is a dream match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura, which was the first time that the two men had ever competed during an episode of SmackDown.

With WWE SummerSlam around the corner, the company has also shared a former match from the event between classic rivals, The New Day and The Usos.

Another former WWE SummerSlam clash that WWE shared was the infamous Undertaker vs Undertaker match.