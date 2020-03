WWE has uploaded a bunch of new matches to its YouTube channel to keep fans entertained during isolation, including John Cena facing Brock Lesnar.

As well as Brock Lesnar’s dominant SummerSlam performance against John Cena, WWE has uploaded some WWE WrestleMania specific matches. Firstly, Sting’s official debut has been shared with his match against Triple H.

WWE has also shared the WrestleMania XX match between the Brothers Of Destruction as The Undertaker competed against Kane.