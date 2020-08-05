FREE MATCHES: Cena vs Orton, Hogan & Savage Team In First SummerSlam Main Event, More

WWE has uploaded three more full matches from their annual SummerSlam event as we continue on the road to this year’s summer classic.
- The first SummerSlam in WWE history, pitting the immortal Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage against Andre the Giant and the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.
- “The Goddess” battles “The Boss” as Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks go to battle over the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Summerslam 2017.
- In this semi-main event from WWE SummerSlam 2009, “The Viper” Randy Orton and John Cena battle over the WWE Championship. This is… not the greatest bout between these two modern day legends. We would argue their 2007 SummerSlam match is much better, or perhaps the Iron Man match that took place two months after this. But it’s there if you want it.