FREE MATCHES: John Cena vs Rey Mysterio, Brothers Of Destruction, Clash Of Champions Throwback

A battle between two of the most popular Superstars of all time, as John Cena challenges Rey Mysterio for the WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw. This was the same night in 2011 that Mysterio won the vacant title, dropped it immediately to Cena, and CM Punk made his return using “Cult of Personality” for the first time.
It’s a battle between the Brothers of Destruction, as the iconic Undertaker faces the “Devil’s Favorite Demon” Kane for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash Night of Champions 2010.
The “Big Dog” Roman Reigns collides with the “Bulgarian Brute” Rusev in a battle for the WWE United States Championship at the 2016 incarnate of WWE Clash of Champions.
The “Phenomenal” AJ Styles takes on the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman for the United States Championship on a 2019 edition of Monday Night Raw.