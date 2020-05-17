FREE MATCHES: Johnny Gargano Faces Adam Cole, Chyna vs Lita, Edge & Orton Team Up

WWE has uploaded several full matches onto its YouTube channel today, providing plenty of content to entertain the WWE Universe. The first of which sees Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole battle for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: New York.

As well as that WWE has uploaded an old match from WWE SmackDown that saw Edge and Randy Orton team up to take on The Miz and Dolph Ziggler.

Finally, there is also women’s action as well between Chyna and Lita from Judgement Day 2001 as the two legends battle for the Women’s Championship.