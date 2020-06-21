WWE has uploaded several new, free matches to its YouTube channel, allowing fans to enjoy some classic bouts in their entirety.

The first match is a classic NXT Championship bout between bitter rivals, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. In this one, the former tag team partners compete in a last man standing match at NXT Takeover.

As well as that, WWE has shown a full United States Championship match between MVP and Kofi Kingston from WWE Raw in 2009.

Finally, there is also a full match from WWE Raw which sees John Cena and Seth Rollins compete against each other.