FREE MATCHES: Kevin Owens Battles Sami Zayn, Battle For Dominick’s Custody, HHH In Action

WWE has uploaded several new matches to its YouTube channel today, providing fun content for the WWE Universe during the current global pandemic.

First up is one of the best matches from WWE’s modern library as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn put on an absolute clinic at WWE Payback.

As well as that WWE has pulled out a match from when Great Khali was booked as a legitimate monster threat in WWE as he goes one on one with Triple H for the WWE Title.

Finally, WWE has showcased another classic match from WWE SummerSlam history as Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero battle for the custody of Dominick.