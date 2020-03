WWE has released four new matches for free on their YouTube channel, including three matches from past WrestleManias, for those still stuck at home looking for content to watch.

First up is the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. WWE has also uploaded Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker from WrestleMania XXX featuring – SPOILER ALERT – the end of The Streak, Ronda Rousey’s incredibly impressive debut at WrestleMania 34, and finally John Cena vs. Edge at Backlash ’09.