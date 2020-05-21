FREE MATCHES: New Day Battles Orton & Reigns, Women’s Money In The Bank

Another set of free matches from WWE today. First up is the 2019 women’s Money in the Bank ladder match featuring Bayley, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Naomi and Natalya.

The match was of course won by Bayley, who would cash in the briefcase later that same night, defeating Charlotte Flair to capture the Smackdown Women’s Championship literally seconds after Flair had won the title herself.

Next up is a two-on-three handicap match pitting Randy Orton and the “Big Dog” Roman Reigns against all three members of The New Day. The bout took place on the May 4, 2015 edition of Monday Night Raw.