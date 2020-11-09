WWE has uploaded several full matches to its YouTube fans for fans to enjoy, including a classic bout involving Randy Orton.

WWE shared an old WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and WWE Hall Of Famer, Shawn Michaels from a previous WWE Survivor Series event in 2007.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzOurstc-to

As well as that, WWE has also shared a match from WWE Raw in 2018 as Sheamus and Roman Reigns went to battle in singles action.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLqspmzHCeE

Finally, WWE has also shared a full match between The Undertaker and The Great Khali, in what is a No Holds Barred match from WWE SmackDown.