WWE has uploaded several full matches to its YouTube fans for fans to enjoy, including a classic bout involving Randy Orton.
WWE shared an old WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and WWE Hall Of Famer, Shawn Michaels from a previous WWE Survivor Series event in 2007.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzOurstc-to
As well as that, WWE has also shared a match from WWE Raw in 2018 as Sheamus and Roman Reigns went to battle in singles action.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLqspmzHCeE
Finally, WWE has also shared a full match between The Undertaker and The Great Khali, in what is a No Holds Barred match from WWE SmackDown.