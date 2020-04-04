FREE MATCHES: Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Rides Again At WrestleMania, Reigns/Triple H

WWE has added two more matches to its long list of free uploads over the past few weeks, as the company gears up for its two-night broadcast of WrestleMania 36.

The first of two matches is the WrestleMania main event between the “Big Dog” Roman Reigns and “The King of Kings”, Triple H, with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship hanging in the balance.

The second match features the return of the Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection for one night only, as The Rock and Mick Foley teamed up to battle Randy Orton, Batista and the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair in a two-on-three handicap match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.