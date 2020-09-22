FREE MATCHES: Seth Rollins vs John Cena, Charlotte Flair Battles Nikki Bella, More

WWE has uploaded several matches from former Clash/Night Of Champions events, including a singles match between Seth Rollins and John Cena.

The two men competed for the United States Championship in a fantastic match in 2015.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTXOAaaCnkQ

As well as that, WWE has uploaded a Divas Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Nikki Bella which took place during Nikki’s incredible run as champion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z7d9B1Qt4Co

Finally, WWE also uploaded a match between Dolph Ziggler and the current number one contender for the WWE Championship, Randy Orton.