FREE MATCHES: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin vs The Undertaker, Bryan Battles The Beast, Dave Bautista & More

Two years ago, WWE Survivor Series featured a huge collision between world champions. In a battle of Biblical proportions, the leader of the “Yes Movement” Daniel Bryan stepped into a high stakes David vs. Goliath battle against the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar. Check it out below.

For this next free match, we go back more than a decade to two best friends and former tag team champions turned bitter enemies. Future Marvel star Dave Bautista takes on lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio in this short but furious battle.

This one isn’t from Survivor Series, but it’s definitely worth your time if you’ve never seen it before. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin challenges The Undertaker for the WWF World Heavyweight Championship at WWF In Your House XXV: A Cold Day In Hell.