Free Matches: The Bar Faces The Usos, Charlotte Vs. Alexa Bliss, Undertaker & HBK Team Up

WWE has uploaded several full matches to its YouTube channel this week, including a brilliant Survivor Series match featuring The Bar.

Their match comes from the 2017 WWE Survivor Series event as The Bar took on The Usos in a champion vs. champion match as Raw battled SmackDown on the night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0R7hV6ExYs8

Speaking of the 2017 event, WWE shared another match from that show as Charlotte Flair goes one on one with Alexa Bliss.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVl6d21gN9M

Finally, WWE uploaded a full match from WWE Raw as The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels team up to take on the rather odd pairing of JBL and Vladimir Kozlov.