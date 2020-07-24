FREE MATCHES: The Usos Battle New Day, Triple H Faces King Booker, More!

WWE has uploaded several free matches to its YouTube channel recently, focusing on the tag team rivalry between The Usos and New Day.

Their rivalry is a very famous one within the tag team world and WWE shared a full match between them both from WWE Battleground, 2017.

As well as that, WWE focused on women’s action with a match from NXT UK as Toni Storm battles against Nina Samuels.

Finally, there is also a match between Triple H and King Booker from WWE SummerSlam in 2007 when The Game was making his return from injury.