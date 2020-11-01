FREE MATCHES: Undertaker & Mankind Buried Alive, Trick Or Treat Street Fight, Casket Match & More

- Happy Halloween! The iconic Undertaker goes to war with Mick Foley’s deranged alter ego Mankind in a Buried Alive Match at the appropriately named WWE In Your House: Buried Alive:
- Dolph Ziggler battles The Miz in a “Trick or Treat Street Fight” on a 2015 edition of WWE Smackdown:
- “The Goddess” Alexa Bliss and the living legend Mickie James fight for the Raw Women’s Championship on a 2017 edition of Monday Night Raw:
- Get ready for Survivor Series with a throwback to this classic Casket Match between The Undertaker and the world’s largest athlete, the Big Show: