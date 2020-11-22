FREE MATCHES: Undertaker vs Triple H, Team NXT Competes At Survivor Series, Sheamus vs John Morrison

One year ago the WWE NXT brand made history by going to war against both Raw and Smackdown in the lead-up to the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view. This led to a five-on-five-on-five elimination tag team match between all three brands, with Rhea Ripley leading Team NXT into battle.

A much younger Sheamus and John Morrison clashed at Survivor Series one decade ago. Sheamus will represent Team Raw this weekend along with the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles, the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy, “Limitless” Keith Lee and the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman.

WWE continues to hype up the “Final Farewell” of The Undertaker this Sunday at Survivor Series with more of the Deadman’s full matches. Below is his last ever clash with Triple H in a No Disqualification match at WWE Super Show-Down 2018. Kane and Shawn Michaels were ringside for their respective partners, leading to the Brothers of Destruction laying out DX after the match.