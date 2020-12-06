FREE MATCHES: Undisputed Era & Team Ripley, WarGames, Big Show vs Undertaker, TLC

The third annual NXT Takeover: Wargames special airs tonight, although exactly where from is still a question. The Capitol Wrestling Center was assumed, as per usual, but there was some question as to whether the double cage will fit inside the Performance Center. It may take place at the ThunderDome instead. We shall see.

Regardless, the show will be broadcast exclusively on the WWE Network starting at 7PM ET, with a half-hour kickoff show also airing on YouTube and the companies various digital platforms. PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson will be handling our live coverage for the evening.

NXT Takeover: WarGames

December 6, 2020

WarGames Match

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. Pat McAfee & Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

WarGames Match

Candice LeRae & Toni Storm & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon & Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai

North American Title Match

Leon Ruff (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Strap Match

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes