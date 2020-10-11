Freelance I Don’t Think We’re In Chicago Anymore Results: Kylie Rae vs Josh Alexander, Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony vs Effy

Freelance I Don’t Think We’re In Chicago Anymore Results
October 10, 2020
Indianapolis, Indiana
— Isaias Velasquez def. Lee Moriarty
— Warhausen (Danhausen & Warhorse) def. The Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo the Clown)(c) via DQ for the Freelance Underground Tag Team Titles
— Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony (w/ Frank the Clown) def. Effy (c) to become the new Freelance Legacy Champion
— Scramble: Blake Christian def. Alex Zayne & August Matthews & Davey Bang & Elayna Black & Storm Grayson
— Laynie Luck (c) def. Faye Jackson to retain the Freelance Underground Independent Title
— Shane Mercer def. Colby Corino and Ethan Page
— Kylie Rae (c) def. Josh Alexander to retain the Freelance World Title