Freelance I Don’t Think We’re In Chicago Anymore Results: Kylie Rae vs Josh Alexander, Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony vs Effy

Freelance I Don’t Think We’re In Chicago Anymore Results

October 10, 2020

Indianapolis, Indiana

— Isaias Velasquez def. Lee Moriarty

— Warhausen (Danhausen & Warhorse) def. The Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo the Clown)(c) via DQ for the Freelance Underground Tag Team Titles

— Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony (w/ Frank the Clown) def. Effy (c) to become the new Freelance Legacy Champion

— Scramble: Blake Christian def. Alex Zayne & August Matthews & Davey Bang & Elayna Black & Storm Grayson

— Laynie Luck (c) def. Faye Jackson to retain the Freelance Underground Independent Title

— Shane Mercer def. Colby Corino and Ethan Page

— Kylie Rae (c) def. Josh Alexander to retain the Freelance World Title