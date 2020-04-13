Friday Night Smackdown Lineup: Money In The Bank Qualifiers, Tag Team Title Match, Tamina vs Sasha, More

While there is almost nothing announced for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, nearly the entire lineup is official for Friday Night Smackdown four days later. As noted, WWE will be returning to a live format this week after taping the last few weeks in advance at the Performance Center in Orlando.

There will be two Money in the Bank qualifiers on the show, with Naomi and Dana Brooke looking to qualify for the women’s ladder match, while Daniel Bryan and Cesaro battle for a spot in the men’s ladder match.

Also in the women’s division, feuding best friends Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose will meet in the ring in an attempt to clear the air after the recent drama between them. If you haven’t been watching, Sonya was revealed by a mysterious hacker as the one who sabotaged Mandy’s date with Otis, causing them to stand each other up.

Tamina Snuka is also hoping to score a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship on Friday night. She’ll have to go through Sasha Banks if she wants the match with Bayley though, which has created an interesting dynamic between yet another set of friends.

Finally, the Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be on the line in a triple threat match between The Miz, Jey Uso and Big E. This is the follow-up to the triple threat ladder match at WrestleMania 36 that saw John Morrison, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston brawl in a very unique non-tag match for the tag titles.

Join us for the live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown at 8PM ET.