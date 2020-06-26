Friday Night Smackdown To Feature Tribute To The Undertaker, WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match

Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX will feature a tribute to one of professional wrestling’s greatest icons, The Undertaker.

For the first time on national television, WWE will be airing the famous “Boneyard Match” that took place at WrestleMania 36 between The Deadman and “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

As previously reported, multiple individuals in attendance at WWE’s last set of television tapings have tested positive for COVID-19, including unnamed in-ring talent. This has forced last minute re-writes and with a limited roster, the Undertaker special is likely a way to fill time on the show in a way that will retain as many viewers as possible.

Kayla Braxton, Renee Young and Adam Pierce have all confirmed testing positive, but there are said to be many, and in all likelihood that number could increase as WWE continues to test heading into today’s television tapings.

WWE announced the following: