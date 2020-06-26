Friday Night Smackdown To Feature Tribute To The Undertaker, WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match

Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX will feature a tribute to one of professional wrestling’s greatest icons, The Undertaker.
For the first time on national television, WWE will be airing the famous “Boneyard Match” that took place at WrestleMania 36 between The Deadman and “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.
As previously reported, multiple individuals in attendance at WWE’s last set of television tapings have tested positive for COVID-19, including unnamed in-ring talent. This has forced last minute re-writes and with a limited roster, the Undertaker special is likely a way to fill time on the show in a way that will retain as many viewers as possible.
Kayla Braxton, Renee Young and Adam Pierce have all confirmed testing positive, but there are said to be many, and in all likelihood that number could increase as WWE continues to test heading into today’s television tapings.
WWE announced the following:
With the WWE Universe still buzzing over the final chapter of WWE Network’s groundbreaking documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, SmackDown will feature a special “Tribute To The Undertaker” this Friday night.
As part of the special recognition, the astonishing Boneyard Match between The Deadman and AJ Styles will air on television for the first time. As Superstars, legends, celebrities and fans have expressed their support for the sports-entertainment icon, the blue brand now gets to share the same message: Thank you, Taker.
Join SmackDown in honoring The Undertaker and much more in another action-packed Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C.