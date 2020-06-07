FTR Claim They Only Have A “Handshake Deal” With AEW Right Now

Despite the fact FTR has appeared in AEW and are set to make their in-ring debut next week, the tag team have revealed they only have a “handshake deal.”

The former WWE Superstars appeared on the Jim Cornette Experience where they discussed the current contract that they have with the company, revealing they’re only working on a short-term deal right now.

“We have a short-term, almost handshake deal, because they want to get this match done since it’s been talked about for so many years. We’re not under any long-term obligation to anybody,” said Cash Wheeler.

Dax Harwood then spoke about it in more detail where he discussed that they actually only have a “handshake deal” with the company as he praised Tony Khan for how great he has been to him. He then stated that they were brought in because he wants to get the dream match against The Young Bucks done as soon as possible.

Dax Harwood added, “Tony [Khan] has been great to us. He’s got full trust in us, which is probably why he’s allowing us to appear on a handshake deal. He’s a huge fan of the wrestling business, more important to us and our pocketbooks, he’s a fan of ours because he loved the Mid-South stuff. He really believes we’re guys that can get over. During the pandemic, he wants us to get the match with the Bucks and wants to be the guy to get that match. We’re not against signing with Tony but there are so many guys we want to test our skills against. I don’t think he’d be too happy with us if we had signed a contract and then came on your show. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

FTR are set to make their in-ring debut for AEW on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite where they will compete against The Butcher and The Blade.