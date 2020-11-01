FTR Confess The Build-Up For Young Bucks Match Could Have Been Better

FTR recently spoke with Wrestle Talk where they discussed their upcoming match against The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear.

The two teams will be competing at AEW Full Gear next Saturday in what is considered to be a real dream match for many fans. However, there has been criticism of the build-up to the match on AEW Dynamite, and FTR admitted it could have been better.

However, despite the poor build-up, they firmly believe that this match will deliver and spoke about the huge pressure they’re putting on it.

“We begged for our release from WWE for two years, and I’m not saying that with any bitterness. We begged for our release from WWE because of this match… Am I happy with the build? I think the build to this match could be a little bit better. Obviously when you’re an artist, you think that your piece is the most important piece in the whole museum, and I do believe that. I don’t know if that comes off as selfish or not, but we believe that our piece in the AEW art is the most important art in the museum of Full Gear. The build, I feel, could have been a little bit better. We could have had a little more time devoted to this match and to make it a little more special. But with everything that has been given to us, we all four have put every ounce of effort into these next few weeks of building to make sure it’s just as important as we want it to come off, just as important as the fans had hoped it to be and I think that at Full Gear, you’re going to see quite possibly the greatest tag team match of all time… This match is super important to us, I wish the build could have been a little bit better, but I’ll tell you this, the next few months should be fun,” Dax said. Cash added, “It’s kind of surreal, I don’t know if it’s really sunk in yet that it’s less than two weeks away. What is it, eight days away right now? I have this tension in me, this energy and anxiety that I haven’t felt since the American Alpha stuff, the DIY stuff just because we hope that this lives up to the expectations that we have for it and the fans have for it. We have dreamed about being the best tag team in the world and proving it to the point where nobody can ever deny that. We hope this match can be a defining tag team match for our generation….”

The duo went on to say how important tag team wrestling can be, and that they want to ensure that no match can follow them next week.