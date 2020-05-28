FTR Debuts On AEW Dynamite, Comes Face-To-Face With The Young Bucks

A revival has come to All Elite Wrestling.

Former WWE Superstars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, formerly known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, made their surprise debut on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night in Jacksonville, FL.

The five-time WWE and NXT tag team champions will now be working under the name “#FTR”. The history of that name goes back many years to the very start of their online rivalry with the Young Bucks and The Elite, and has at different times stood for “F**k The Revival”, “Forever The Revival”, and “Fear The Revolt”.

It looks like fans are going to get the tag team dream match several years in the making, as #FTR came face-to-face with the Bucks on Dynamite, after first saving them from a post-match beatdown at the hands of The Butcher & The Blade.

Matt and Nick Jackson offered the newcomers a handshake as a show of respect, but Dax and Cash simply turned their backs and walked away.