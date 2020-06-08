Even though things didn’t end up working out for FTR in WWE, the duo recently spoke about Randy Orton’s impact on their careers.

The tag team who have recently appeared on AEW Dynamite spoke on the Jim Cornette Experience where they spoke about how helpful Orton was for them. The tag team and Orton did work together on-screen for a brief period with the duo helping the Viper.

It was a strong run for the tag team, but in the end, they were split up and Orton went back to being a singles wrestler. However, FTR spoke about how he became a mentor for them and how he would go to Vince McMahon to try and pitch ideas with them.

“With Randy, who has become one of our mentors and one of our really close friends, we talked to him every single day. He fought for us so hard to get us on TV with him every single week because he believed in our work ethic and he believed in what we brought to the table. We watched him go to Vince every single week, or Hunter or whoever, and say, ‘we gotta keep this up’.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcriptions.)

They also mentioned how The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Shane McMahon all also wanted to work with them and would go to management to pitch ideas for them to do things.