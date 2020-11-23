FTR Praises WWE Survivor Series Tag Team Match

The AEW Tag Team Champions may no longer be in the company, but FTR clearly still watch the product as they praised a Survivor Series match.

FTR took to social media to give praise to the tag team match at WWE Survivor Series last night between The New Day and The Street Profits. It was a fantastic match which saw the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions pick up the victory, and FTR simply thanked them on social media, clearly being impressed by what they saw.