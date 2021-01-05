FTR Renaming The ‘Goodnight Express’ To ‘Big Rig’ In Tribute To Brodie Lee

AEW’s FTR have revealed that they’re officially changing the name of their finishing move, The Goodnight Express, in order to honor Brodie Lee

The wrestling world was rocked after the tragic passing of Brodie Lee on December 26, 2020, and since then his fellow wrestlers have honored him with incredible stories and nods of respect within their matches. Now, FTR has made a change to their finishing move to pay tribute to The Exalted One consistently.

The move, which was formerly known as the Shatter Machine during their time in WWE will now be named ‘Big Rig’ moving forwards.

Dax Harwood revealed the change on social media, stating that he had the blessing of Brodie’s wife, Amanda Huber, with the team wanting to make this change to keep his legacy alive.