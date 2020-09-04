AEW’s FTR recently discussed their final meeting with Vince McMahon in WWE, revealing that the WWE Chairman apologized to them.

When appearing on the Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, the duo discussed their last-ever meeting with Vince as Dax Harwood revealed that Vince apologized to them.

“In our very last meeting with Vince, he actually apologized to us, because the system was broken. And the crazy thing is, Vince wants to hear those ideas, whether he wants to use them or not. Just like everyone, he wants to hear those ideas.” Harwood continued, “Unfortunately, the 130 people you have to go through to get those ideas [to Vince], are so afraid to go face-to-face with him. They are so afraid of losing their jobs because if Vince rejects their idea, they might not get a pay check the following week. That’s a sad place to be.”

Cash Wheeler then went on to give his thoughts on WWE’s management and the structure up to Vince himself.