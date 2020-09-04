AEW’s FTR recently discussed their final meeting with Vince McMahon in WWE, revealing that the WWE Chairman apologized to them.
When appearing on the Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show, the duo discussed their last-ever meeting with Vince as Dax Harwood revealed that Vince apologized to them.
“In our very last meeting with Vince, he actually apologized to us, because the system was broken. And the crazy thing is, Vince wants to hear those ideas, whether he wants to use them or not. Just like everyone, he wants to hear those ideas.”
Harwood continued, “Unfortunately, the 130 people you have to go through to get those ideas [to Vince], are so afraid to go face-to-face with him. They are so afraid of losing their jobs because if Vince rejects their idea, they might not get a pay check the following week. That’s a sad place to be.”
Cash Wheeler then went on to give his thoughts on WWE’s management and the structure up to Vince himself.
“Vince is obviously a genius and a revolutionary. WWE is his business and he has earned the right to do whatever he pleases. If I sit next to him, one of us is a billionaire, and the other is not. So, who am I to argue what’s wrong? That said, what works for him may not work for us, and we want to be happy.
“And if its not fulfilling, and if its making us angry to see that people who have the power to approach Vince are scared to pitch ideas, why are we even doing this? Rather than beating our heads against the wall, it made sense to just walk away,” said Wheeler. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)