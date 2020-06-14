FTR Reveals The Exact Moment They Lost Faith In WWE

AEW’s latest signings, FTR, recently appeared on the Jim Cornette Experience where they revealed the exact moment they lost faith with WWE.

Fans will remember the WWE Raw 25 show which saw The Revival totally destroyed by The Kliq, which turned out to be a pivotal moment for the tag team.

“Raw 25 came along and we had heard rumblings of what we were doing. When we found out, it broke my heart. That was when Hunter and The Kliq came out and ran through me and Cash. They hit us with every one of their finishers. We came to the back and I punched a brick wall. I started flipping out.

“Cash grabbed me and was like, ‘it’s okay, it’ll be alright.’ I was in tears, not because I was sad, but because I was so upset and hurt. A guy we had so much respect for, and we still do, we couldn’t believe he would allow that to happen to us. On the flip side, it’s not his company. He doesn’t call the shots. Vince calls the shots.”

Harwood later added: “X-Pac said thank you. Everyone else walked right past us. That really hurt us. I can’t say anyone loses faith in Hunter. I’m not sure we lost faith in Hunter that day as much as we lost faith in that company.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcriptions.)