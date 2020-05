FTR shocked the wrestling world this week by making their debut with AEW, where the former WWE Superstars ended up having a staredown with The Young Bucks.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler had been expected to appear with AEW since being released from WWE, and last week it took place.

With fans incredibly excited to see what will happen next with their careers, the duo will be having a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone on AEW Dynamite this coming week.