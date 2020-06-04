FTR Set To Make Their In-Ring Debut On 6/11 AEW Dynamite

After making their AEW debut several weeks ago, it has now been confirmed that FTR will be making their in-ring debut next week on AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE Superstars will be in action as they compete against The Butcher and The Blade in what will be their first official match for the company.

As well as that tag team match, several other matches were confirmed for the show, with the lineup being as follows:

FTR vs The Butcher and The Blade

TNT Championship Match: Cody (c) vs Mar Quen

Colt Cabana vs Sammy Guevara

Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz vs Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

As well as that, it was confirmed that for the first time ever, Jon Moxley will be appearing on AEW Dark, although his opponent wasn’t confirmed.