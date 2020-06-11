FTR Victorious In AEW Dynamite Debut w/ New Finisher, The Elite Introduce Themselves After The Match

A tag team Revival has come to All Elite Wrestling, as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler emerged victorious in their first ever match on AEW Dynamite television this Wednesday evening.

FTR put down a tough challenge from The Butcher & The Blade, debuting a new tandem spike piledriver called the “Mind-Breaker” as their finisher. Those who liked their “Shatter Machine” maneuver in WWE need not worry, as they are still using the move as well. It’s now called the “Goodnight Express”.

After the match, the Young Bucks took the ring and Matt Jackson wasted very little time in informing FTR that they have singe-handedly “carried tag team wrestling on their backs for the last decade” – a pretty serious claim that’s unlikely to sit well with… well, any other tag team in the business.

Before the two teams could come to blows, they were interrupted by Kip Sabian, Jimmy Havoc, The Butcher & The Blade. Things got even more chaotic when the AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page rushed the ring to save their Elite friends, leading to a tense staredown between some of the best tag teams on the planet.