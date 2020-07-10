All Elite Wrestling has announced four big matches for the July 15 edition of AEW Dynamite, which is being branded as this year’s Fight For The Fallen event.

TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Sonny Kiss

The Elite vs. Jurassic Express

AEW will be raising money for local COVID-19 relief throughout Fight For The Fallen. The event was introduced in 2019 as a benefit for the victims of gun violence in Jacksonville, FL. The main event saw The Young Bucks defeat The Brotherhood, Cody and Dustin Rhodes.