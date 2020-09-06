FTR Wins AEW World Tag Team Titles At ALL OUT, Omega Storms Off The PPV

FTR are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, and the partnership between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega looks to be officially over.

The former WWE Superstars made their All Elite Wrestling debut on the final Dynamite in May, and quickly shot up the tag team rankings with wins over SCU, The Butcher & The Blade, Private Party and more before winning a tag team gauntlet this past week to earn the title shot.

Hangman and Omega have had their differences all year long, and most never expected them to make it as far as they did. Over their 228 day reign the two built up 9 successful defenses against 9 different opponents.

Unfortunately for The Elite fans, this may have been the last match with the two together for a very long time. After their loss, Omega snapped and nearly attacked his partner with a small table found at ringside, but instead stormed out of the ring and off the set, jumping into a car and leaving the Young Bucks standing in the dust.