Full Content Listing For WWE’s 30 Years Of Survivor Series

– Thanks to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com for details on WWE’s upcoming 30 Years of Survivor Series DVD, which is scheduled for release in the United States on October 24th, and a day earlier on October 23rd in the United Kingdom.

The DVD runs over 7 hours, with a 30 moment countdown and 17 full-length matches included in the release.

*Note* WDN noted the countdown moments featured on Disc 1 is listed in order of their ranking, so we’ve put that on the next page in case you don’t want to be spoiled in advance. Disc 2 and 3’s match listings, and the artwork are below, followed by Disc 1 on the next page.

DISC 2

5-on-5 Elimination Match

Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Hercules, Koko B. Ware, & Hillbilly Jim vs. “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Akeem, Big Boss Man, King Haku, & Red Rooster

Survivor Series • November 24, 1988

WWE Championship Match

Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker

Survivor Series • November 27, 1991

5-on-5 Elimination Match

The Bad Guys (Razor Ramon, 1-2-3 Kid, The British Bulldog & The Headshrinkers) vs. The Teamsters (Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Owen Hart & Jim Neidhart)

Survivor Series • November 23, 1994

No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship

Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Diesel

Survivor Series • November 19, 1995

WWE Championship Match

Shawn Michaels vs. Sycho Sid

Survivor Series • November 17, 1996

Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship

The Rock vs. Mankind

Survivor Series • November 15, 1998

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship

Triple H vs. The Rock vs. The Big Show

Survivor Series • November 14, 1999

DISC 3

Steel Cage Match to Unify the WWE & WCW Tag Team Championships

The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz

Survivor Series • November 18, 2001

6-Pack Challenge Match for the Vacant WWE Women’s Championship

Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Jacqueline vs. Molly Holly vs. Jazz vs. Ivory

Survivor Series • November 18, 2001

WWE Championship Match

Brock Lesnar vs. The Big Show

Survivor Series • November 17, 2002

5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team Orton (Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, CM Punk & William Regal) vs. Team Kingston (Kofi Kingston, MVP, Mark Henry, R-Truth & Christian)

Survivor Series • November 22, 2009

WWE Divas Championship Match

Lay-Cool vs. Natalya

Survivor Series • November 21, 2010

Lumberjill Match for the WWE Divas Championship

Beth Phoenix vs. Eve Torres

Survivor Series • November 20, 2011

The Rock & John Cena vs. The Miz & R-Truth

Survivor Series • November 20, 2011

5-on-5 Elimination Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) & The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Cesaro) vs. Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Rey Mysterio, & The Usos

Survivor Series • November 24, 2013

Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose

Survivor Series • November 22, 2015

Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

Survivor Series • November 20, 2016