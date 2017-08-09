Full Content Listing For WWE’s 30 Years Of Survivor Series

– Thanks to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com for details on WWE’s upcoming 30 Years of Survivor Series DVD, which is scheduled for release in the United States on October 24th, and a day earlier on October 23rd in the United Kingdom.
The DVD runs over 7 hours, with a 30 moment countdown and 17 full-length matches included in the release.
*Note* WDN noted the countdown moments featured on Disc 1 is listed in order of their ranking, so we’ve put that on the next page in case you don’t want to be spoiled in advance. Disc 2 and 3’s match listings, and the artwork are below, followed by Disc 1 on the next page.
DISC 2
5-on-5 Elimination Match
Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Hercules, Koko B. Ware, & Hillbilly Jim vs. “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Akeem, Big Boss Man, King Haku, & Red Rooster
Survivor Series • November 24, 1988
WWE Championship Match
Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker
Survivor Series • November 27, 1991
5-on-5 Elimination Match
The Bad Guys (Razor Ramon, 1-2-3 Kid, The British Bulldog & The Headshrinkers) vs. The Teamsters (Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, Owen Hart & Jim Neidhart)
Survivor Series • November 23, 1994
No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship
Bret “Hitman” Hart vs. Diesel
Survivor Series • November 19, 1995
WWE Championship Match
Shawn Michaels vs. Sycho Sid
Survivor Series • November 17, 1996
Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship
The Rock vs. Mankind
Survivor Series • November 15, 1998
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship
Triple H vs. The Rock vs. The Big Show
Survivor Series • November 14, 1999
DISC 3
Steel Cage Match to Unify the WWE & WCW Tag Team Championships
The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz
Survivor Series • November 18, 2001
6-Pack Challenge Match for the Vacant WWE Women’s Championship
Trish Stratus vs. Lita vs. Jacqueline vs. Molly Holly vs. Jazz vs. Ivory
Survivor Series • November 18, 2001
WWE Championship Match
Brock Lesnar vs. The Big Show
Survivor Series • November 17, 2002
5-on-5 Elimination Match
Team Orton (Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Ted DiBiase, CM Punk & William Regal) vs. Team Kingston (Kofi Kingston, MVP, Mark Henry, R-Truth & Christian)
Survivor Series • November 22, 2009
WWE Divas Championship Match
Lay-Cool vs. Natalya
Survivor Series • November 21, 2010
Lumberjill Match for the WWE Divas Championship
Beth Phoenix vs. Eve Torres
Survivor Series • November 20, 2011
The Rock & John Cena vs. The Miz & R-Truth
Survivor Series • November 20, 2011
5-on-5 Elimination Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) & The Real Americans (Jack Swagger & Cesaro) vs. Cody Rhodes, Goldust, Rey Mysterio, & The Usos
Survivor Series • November 24, 2013
Tournament Finals for the Vacant WWE Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose
Survivor Series • November 22, 2015
Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar
Survivor Series • November 20, 2016
