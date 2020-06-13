Full Day Of Events Set For WWE Backlash This Sunday; The Bump, New Network Collection, Undertaker & More

WWE has announced a full list of events set to take place on the WWE Network and social media this Sunday heading into Backlash, including a special edition of The Bump, a new collection, the pay-per-view Kickoff Show and more.
- WWE’s The Bump (10:30am ET) – A special WWE Backlash edition featuring The Miz, John Morrison, Paige, Jinder Mahal and MVP.
- The Best of Backlash – A collection of the greatest matches in the show’s long history dating back to 1999. Edge vs. Kurt Angle, Goldberg vs. The Rock and more confirmed. This will air immediately after The Bump.
- WWE Backlash Kickoff (6:30pm ET) – Expert analysis and a rundown of the card. It looks like there will be no wrestling on the Kickoff show this month with only a 30-minute run time.
- WWE Backlash Watch-a-Long (7:00pm ET) – Join NXT Champion Adam Cole, Big Show, Mandy Rose and more in watching WWE Backlash together throughout the show.
- WWE Backlash (7:00pm ET)
- Undertaker: The Last Ride – The 4th chapter in the can’t miss WWE Network documentary series on The Deadman. Shane McMahon will host a “Post Mortem” recap show immediately after.