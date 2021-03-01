Full Match Card Announced For 3/4 NJPW Anniversary Event Including Final IWGP Double Title Defense

While we are still awaiting official confirmation from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, it would appear that this year’s anniversary show will be headlined by a clash between the two most decorated stars in the company at the moment.

Kota Ibushi halted Tetsuya Naito’s quest to keep him from unifying the IWGP Heavyweight title with the IWGP Intercontinental title on Sunday at night two of NJPW Castle Attack, his second straight win over the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon.

After the match, El Desperado confronted the champion ahead of the annual NJPW anniversary show, where it is traditional that the company’s heavyweight champion battle the junior heavyweight champion in a non-title special singles match. This year, however, Despy has challenged Ibushi to put the IWGP double gold on the line, and the “Golden Star” told him in no uncertain terms that he was ready for any challenger, at any time.

Earlier in the same show, Desperado defeated El Phantasmo and BUSHI in a triple threat match to win the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. He is also one half of the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions with Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

NJPW Anniversary Event will take place on Thursday, March 4 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.