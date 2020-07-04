Full Match Card Announced For New Japan Cup Finals

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full match card for the 2020 New Japan Cup tournament finals, taking place next Saturday, July 11 live from Osaka-jo Hall.

The promotion will welcome back fans for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing guidelines in place. Tickets will only be sold to fill out one third of the venue’s max capacity.

The main event will see “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada battle EVIL of Los Ingobernables de Japon, with the winner raising the New Japan Cup trophy. The winner will of course go on to Dominion on July 12 to challenge Tetsuya Naito for the both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.

You can stream the show live on NJPW World. Bell time is 4AM ET.

New Japan Cup Finals

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Osaka, Japan

— Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

— Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Gabriel Kidd & Hirooki Goto

— Master Wato vs. DOUKI

— BUSHI & SANADA vs. Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi

8-Man Tag Team Match

— Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi & El Desperado

6-Man Tag Team Match

— Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & SHO vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi

New Japan Cup Finals

— Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL