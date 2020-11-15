FULL MATCHES: The Undertaker Faces Triple H, Women’s Survivor Series Match, More

WWE has uploaded several free matches to its YouTube channel, including The Undertaker and a Survivor Series elimination match.

The first match is one of The Undertaker’s greatest WrestleMania encounters, from WrestleMania XXVII, where he competed in a No Holds Barred match against Triple H.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDbKmHh9Qrc

With WWE Survivor Series right around the corner, WWE has also shared a full match from the 2018 event as the women of Raw and SmackDown competed in a traditional elimination match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElmMUGYuC_w

Finally, WWE also shared a brilliant 2005 WWE Championship match between John Cena and Kurt Angle.