Full Metal Mayhem, Fatal 4-Way & More Announced For Impact Wrestling

Night one of Impact Wrestling’s two-part Rebellion special on AXS TV is now in the history books, with a new X-Division Champion crowned and several big matches announced for next Tuesday night’s finale.

As discussed in more details HERE, the future of the Impact World Championship will be discussed on next week’s show, as both champion Tessa Blanchard and challenger Eddie Edwards did not make the Rebellion taping due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be headlined by the return of Full Metal Mayhem – essentially Impact’s version of a TLC match – as the Knockouts go to war in a battle between Jessicka Havok and Rosemary.

We’ll also see a singles bout between Joey Ryan and Jake Something, and a high-flying Fatal 4-Way featuring Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, Hakim Zane (aka Rohit Raju) and the returning Suicide!

Join us for live coverage of Impact Wrestling: Rebellion part two next Tuesday night at 8PM ET.