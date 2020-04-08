Full Metal Mayhem, X-Division Title Match, Kylie Rae & More Set For 4/19 Impact Rebellion PPV

Impact Wrestling has officially added several matches to their upcoming Impact Rebellion pay-per-view. As previously reported by PWInsider, the current plan is for the show to take place on April 19 as planned, although there will obviously be no fans in attendance and a location has not been confirmed.

Impact has one more episode left in the can from their last set of television tapings, which will take them through the April 14 broadcast. The promotion will be taping upwards of two months of shows over the course of the next week, which will begin rolling out on television after Rebellion.

Here’s the updated lineup: