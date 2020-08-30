Full WWE Payback Schedule: Info & Start Times For ‘The Bump’, Greatest Matches Stream, Kickoff Show & More

Below is a schedule of today’s WWE events and how to watch them. All times are EDT.

10:30 AM – WWE’s The Bump

A special Payback edition of The Bump featuring Kayla Braxton and her crew, joined by special guests Keith Lee, Smackdown Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Kofi Kingston and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Streaming live on the WWE Network and digital platforms.

12:30 PM – Payback’s Greatest Matches Live Stream

A free live stream of the matches WWE deems the best in Payback history, including The Shield vs. Evolution in a six-man tag team war, and Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns. Streaming on the WWE YouTube channel.

6:00 PM – WWE Payback Kickoff Show

The kickoff team will run down the Payback match card, plus a “deep dive” into Roman Reigns’ recent recent has been promised. Plus a women’s tag team match between The IIconics and the remaining members of the not-Riott Squad, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Streaming live on the WWE Network and digital platforms, now including TikTok.

7:00 PM – WWE Payback

A triple threat No Holds Barred match between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Universal Champion “The Fiend” headlines a pay-per-view just one week removed from SummerSlam. Plus, The Golden Role Models defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, Keith Lee battles Randy Orton, and Big E gets his first PPV singles opportunity since 2014. Streaming live on the WWE Network.