Further Details On WWE’s Residency At The Amway Center

WWE will be starting its residency at the Amway Center from this Friday with WWE SmackDown, and more details on the deal have been revealed.

WWE currently has a contract in place with the Orlando location until the end of October, and the Orlando Mayor recently discussed a variety of topics regarding the deal.

“The residency in a first for WWE and Amway Center. During the residency, WWE will have tapings on Mondays and Fridays beginning [August 21] with Friday Night SmackDown. There will be no public events and no fans permitted in the arena. During the residency, we are adding additional safety and cleaning procedures including wearing masks, daily temperature screening, hand sanitation, physical distancing, and COVID testing for WWE talent and staff. We are extremely grateful to WWE for choosing Amway Center to help keep our venue staff working through the pandemic.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

He was then asked by Jon Alba if WWE would be able to extend its current deal, and at the moment there was a non-answer given, as it was just stated the deal lasts 60 days for taping on Monday, Friday, and Sundays.

It was also revealed during the press conference that the Amway Center will be earning around $450,000 over the two months with WWE using the arena.