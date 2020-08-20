Gabriel Kidd Set To Miss Several Shows Due To A Neck Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling has today confirmed that Gabriel Kidd will be out of action for several shows due to a neck injury he’s suffered.
The upcoming English wrestler will miss the August 26 and 27 events at Korakuen Hall due to the injury he suffered.
Gabriel Kidd has suffered a neck injury and will not be able to compete on Korakuen Hall cards on August 26 and 27. Changes have been made to both cards accordingly.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Kidd wrestle. We appreciate your understanding and wish Kidd the best in his recovery.
Card changes:
August 26
Match 1
Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji & Gabriel Kidd vs YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto
Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata vs YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto
August 27
Match 1
Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji
Yota Tsuji vs Yuya Uemura
Match 2
Gabriel Kidd, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata vs YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto
Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata vs YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto