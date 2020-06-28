ProWrestling.com
Gail Kim Admits That Bra & Panties Matches Are Some Of The Most Traumatic Moments Of Her Life

Gail Kim has recently taken to social media to give her thoughts on the bra & panties matches that she was involved in during her WWE career.

Alexa Bliss had recently spoken about the gimmick match, admitting that she has huge respect for the women who were involved in those matches, as it was something she could never do. However, Gail Kim gave her thoughts on the situation, admitting that those matches are the most traumatic moments of her life.

Gail Kim continued to give her thoughts on the subject, responding to a variety of questions and comments from people online.