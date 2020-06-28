Gail Kim Admits That Bra & Panties Matches Are Some Of The Most Traumatic Moments Of Her Life

Gail Kim has recently taken to social media to give her thoughts on the bra & panties matches that she was involved in during her WWE career.

Alexa Bliss had recently spoken about the gimmick match, admitting that she has huge respect for the women who were involved in those matches, as it was something she could never do. However, Gail Kim gave her thoughts on the situation, admitting that those matches are the most traumatic moments of her life.

Never looked at it that way. I just have to say out loud that this along with some other gimmick matches similar in nature were some of the most traumatic moments of my life that I have to live with, feeling like I never had a choice. https://t.co/ZYpIsbw95S — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 26, 2020

Gail Kim continued to give her thoughts on the subject, responding to a variety of questions and comments from people online.

Abuse of power is correct. Then I was told even though I won (which means i get to stay decent), I had to strip to please the audience. Now I have to live with these memories and pictures. I have to live with shame. Not them. https://t.co/g3zqJXiKh7 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 26, 2020

Yes. Please say no to things you don’t feel comfortable with. You ARE an independent contractor. https://t.co/MFU05VTFz0 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 26, 2020

Only experienced in the main big company. https://t.co/EU3zWAu1F1 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 26, 2020