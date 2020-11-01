GALLERY: King Of Spooky Style – The Wrestling Industry Celebrates Halloween!

View this post on Instagram

I wish you all a SENSATIONAL Halloween ❤️🤍 I learned how to use a sewing machine this year and I MADE THIS COSTUME 😻 (I’m a little proud) Photoshoot coming soon to Patreon. And I’m legit mad they don’t have the actual Sexy Boy theme on IG 🙃 #SherriMartel #Summerslam1992