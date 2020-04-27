“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson has only been a free agent for a little over two weeks, but he’s already making waves and teasing dream matches online.

Anderson sent out a tweet this weekend proposing a triple threat tag team match pitting himself and the “Big LG” Doc Gallows against both the Young Bucks and The Revival – or “The Revolt”, or “#FTR”, or whatever the artists formerly known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are currently going by.

Interestingly, these three teams haven’t crossed paths in the ring as many times as you might think. Gallows & Anderson returned to WWE in 2016 while The Revival were still competing for the NXT brand. Dawson and Wilder were brought to the main roster one year later, but due to both generally being booked as heels their interactions were few and far between.

Anderson was of course a co-founder of the Bullet Club faction, and Gallows joined up with the group shortly after its inception. They spent two years with the Young Bucks in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor, but the Bucks were a junior heavyweight tag team at the time, so their interactions were limited to a small collection of multi-man tag teams against other factions.