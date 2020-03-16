Game Changer Wrestling Postpones Cleveland & Detroit Events

More wrestling events have been postponed due to COVID-19. Game Changer Wrestling took to Twitter today to announce that their next two events, Murdered, Dead, Killed on March 19th in Detroit, MI, and Guilty Conscience on March 21st in Cleveland, OH have been postponed.

All tickets will be honored at the rescheduled events, and an email address has been provided for fans that wish to get refunds.

*PLEASE READ* With sadness, we are *postponing* our 3/19 and 3/21 events in Cleveland & Detroit. Our heart wants to move forward with these events, but our brain says otherwise. Our obligation to keep our fans safe is paramount & as such, this is our ONLY option. *ALL TICKETS* for these events will be honored/carried over to the respective rescheduled date. Those fans w/ financial hardships who are in urgent need of a refund may request one by contacting: [email protected] Those fans who can wait, we will announce make up dates in the coming days. This is a trying time for our company and our perfomers, so we thank you in advance for your support, patience and understanding. Our Detroit date will be rescheduled in line with our local partners at Horrorslam. They have been very helpful to us through this entire process and have worked to make sure GCW’s debut in Detroit was a success. Please show them some love during this time as well.

