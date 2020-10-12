Gauntlet Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory, Updated Card

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match will return on October 24 at the company’s annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view, their biggest event of the year!

The bout is similar to WWE and New Japan’s over-the-top-rope rumble matches, with the caveat that the final two competitors remaining face off in a singles match that can be won by traditional means. The winner receives an opportunity at the championship of their choice.

The last Call Your Shot Gauntlet took place at Bound For Glory 2019 in Chicago, and featured 20 wrestlers, including the surprise debut of Kylie Rae. It was won by Eddie Edwards.

IMPACT Wrestling: Bound For Glory

October 24, 2020

IMPACT World Title Match

Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

IMPACT X-Division Title Match

Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack

Knockouts Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae

IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match

MCMG (c) vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

EC3 vs. Moose

Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards