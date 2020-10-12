Gauntlet Match Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory, Updated Card

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match will return on October 24 at the company’s annual Bound For Glory pay-per-view, their biggest event of the year!
The bout is similar to WWE and New Japan’s over-the-top-rope rumble matches, with the caveat that the final two competitors remaining face off in a singles match that can be won by traditional means. The winner receives an opportunity at the championship of their choice.
The last Call Your Shot Gauntlet took place at Bound For Glory 2019 in Chicago, and featured 20 wrestlers, including the surprise debut of Kylie Rae. It was won by Eddie Edwards.
IMPACT Wrestling: Bound For Glory
October 24, 2020
IMPACT World Title Match
Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann
IMPACT X-Division Title Match
Rohit Raju (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. TJP vs. Trey Miguel vs. Willie Mack
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae
IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match
MCMG (c) vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
EC3 vs. Moose
Ken Shamrock vs. Eddie Edwards